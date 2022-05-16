SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Mayor London Breed’s office announced the results of this year’s point-in-time count of the city’s unhoused population, which showed a decrease of 15% in the unsheltered homeless population from 2019’s point-in-time count.

The PIT count, which is usually conducted annually, did not happen in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 PIT count happened February 23, and showed 4,397 unsheltered homeless people on the streets. In 2019, there were 5,180 counted.

The number of total reported homeless people went down only 3.5%: 7,754 in 2022 compared to 8,011 in 2019.

KRON ON is streaming live

The PIT count also showed an 18% increase in people living in shelters or transitional housing, an 11% decrease in single adults homeless for one year or longer, and a 6% decrease in unaccompanied youth.

“We have a lot of work to do, but this shows that we are moving in the right direction,” Breed stated in a press release. “The investments we have made and will continue to make, as well as our improvements in strategy around outreach and connecting people to resources are all working together to help get more people off the street. The fact that we were able to make this progress during the course of a global pandemic shows that when the city and our non-profit partners work together, we can make a difference. But this is only a first step. We will keep focused on implementing our Homelessness Recovery Plan to add more housing and shelter, and working to address the very real challenges of addiction and mental illness of those who are struggling on our streets.”

Each Bay Area county does its own independent annual PIT count.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.