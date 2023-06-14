SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who stole $30,000 worth of jewelry, cash and designer bags while holding a gun on a victim during a 2021 home invasion has been convicted, the San Francisco District Attorney announced Wednesday. Travis Fields, 41, was convicted of first-degree residential burglary and auto burglary in a trial by jury.

The conviction stems from his involvement in an armed home invasion burglary on Sept. 21, 2021, the DA’s office said. An allegation that the burglary was a “hot prowl” was also found to be true.

A hot prowl burglary is a first-degree burglary in which “another person, other than an accomplice, was present in the residence during the commission of the burglary,” according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Field was convicted in connection to a crime that occurred when he and two additional suspects followed two victims as they left their home on the 600 block of Paris Street and drove to a South San Francisco shopping center. While the victims were shopping, Fields and the other two broke into their car and stole their garage opener.

They then used the opener to access the house and held a third victim at gun point while making off with the property and cash. Fields was arrested in Stockton about a month later, on Oct. 27, 2021 by SFPD Investigators along with a Stockton Police Department Tactical Unit.

“The jury’s verdict delivers justice to the victims of this home invasion case and holds Mr. Fields

accountable,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “Home invasions, particularly when

residents are at home, are terrifying for victims and communities; with justice served, we must

stay vigilant and continue working to protect public safety.”

Fields, who was remanded into custody on June 9, faces more than six years in state prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 5.