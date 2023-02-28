SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco’s tourism industry continues to work to bring more visitors back to the city. KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian hosted a panel discussion on Tuesday organized by the Hotel Council of San Francisco.

The focus was on how the city, airport and local businesses are trying to use more sustainable ways of doing business. That includes curbing plastic waste, using less energy, promoting public transportation, and using cleaner airplane fuel.

“I feel a personal requirement that we need to get out there and we need to fix this. I have two young children,” said Scott Coughlan with Alaska Airlines. “I hope to have grandchildren one day as I’m sure everyone does. And we need to leave this planet a safer, cleaner place for them.”

“I have the privilege of working at Alaska with very much a west coast-focused airline. We serve amazing cities like San Francisco, we serve across the state of California, out to Hawaii, to Alaska – amazing communities, and amazing, beautiful places, some of the most beautiful in the planet and we need to preserve and leave them in a better condition for our future generations,” he said.

Mayor London Breed was in attendance as well. She pointed out things are looking up since the pandemic, with conventions and cruises coming back and that the city is committed to eco-friendly policies.