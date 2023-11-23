SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Shoppers in San Francisco can expect to see a greater law enforcement presence in and around retail stores this holiday season thanks to grant money that is also helping fund more resources to prosecute organized retail thefts.

Of course, Black Friday is a big retail shopping day. Shoppers in high-traffic retail districts like San Francisco’s Union Square can expect an increased presence from the California Highway Patrol and San Francisco police.

In 2021, scenes from an organized retail theft at Louis Vuitton and other high-end stores in Union Square went viral.

“These criminals have become far more brazen and are willing to become more violent in these situations. And, so, I would caution against anyone trying to confront them,” said San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

Jenkins at a joint press conference with the state’s law enforcement warned that any copycats will be held accountable.

While one San Francisco native who talked to KRON4 said the situation was “scary,” John Peters from London was not aware of the retail theft happening across the Bay Area.

“Absolutely safe, yes, we have a nice hotel, the Grand Hyatt, and we just had brunch, which was wonderful,” he said.

This holiday shopping season, the San Francisco DA’s office received about $2 million in grant money from the state to staff a prosecutor and investigator to focus on retail thefts. The San Francisco Police Department received more than $15 million from state funding. That will allow law enforcement to be out in force to help deter crimes and make shoppers feel safer.

If you see an active theft, law enforcement says do not get involved. Get to a safe place and report what you see.