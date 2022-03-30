SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A San Francisco man served 331 days in jail before a jury found him not guilty this week of felony assault.

Isaac Tuialuuluu acted in self-defense during a family dispute in March 2021, his defense attorneys said.

San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju said Tuialuuluu was just one of hundreds of San Francisco County Jail inmates who were locked in cells for months with heavily delayed trials.

Raju has taken legal actions to compel San Francisco Superior Court to follow state law and prioritize criminal trials for people in custody, hundreds of whom have seen the statutory deadlines for their trials pass.

In February, Raju and mothers of incarcerated adults filed a petition in the California Court of Appeal seeking relief for the growing number of people whose speedy trial rights have been violated.

As of January 2022, there were nearly 250 people – making up 30 percent of the jail’s inmates – whose trial deadlines had passed, according to the Public Defender’s Office.

According to Raju, the jail remains under pandemic conditions, subjecting people to 23-hour lockdowns, no exposure to sunlight, and no in-person family visits.

Deputy Public Defender Scott Grant said he is “dismayed that it took this long for this case to go to trial while Mr. Tuialuuluu suffered the indecency of pandemic conditions in SF County Jail.”

A courtroom for Tuialuuluu’s trial was not made available until February 2022, nearly eight months past the court’s deadline.

Raju said, “I implore the Court to follow the example of other counties to find ways to make more courtroom space available for criminal jury trials and end the injustice that hundreds of legally innocent people are having to endure due to the growing trial backlog. I applaud our skilled and dedicated Public Defender team who helped secure the acquittal of Mr. Tuialuuluu.”

“Other community members who are trapped in jail, like Mr. Tuialuuluu was, have a right to have their cases tried,” Raju said.