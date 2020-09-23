SF launches an interactive dashboard to help parents track school reopening

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Department of Public Health and the COVID Command Center announced the launch of an interactive dashboard to help track the reopening of schools.

According to the dashboard, the city of San Francisco has been given approvals of two schools to reopen.

It will provide parents and faculty with real-time updates on which schools have applied to reopen, which are in the process of reopening, and which have been approved for reopening.

“The standards and safety plans that schools implement will help mitigate risk for students and staff returning to in-person learning environments,” said Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax.

According to SFDPH, elementary schools are reopening first, followed by middle schools, and then high schools.

