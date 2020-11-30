SF launches first team to respond to mental health, addiction 911 calls

The Street Crisis Response Team will respond to non-violent calls so police aren't involved

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco has officially launched its first Street Crisis Response Team, which will respond to mental health or addiction-related 911 calls in the Tenderloin area.

The pilot program aims to “reduce law enforcement responses to non-violent activity and let them focus on public safety,” according to Mayor London Breed.

Responding officials include a behavioral health clinician, peer specialist and a medical professional, said Breed. The fire department is also a partner in the team.

Happy to be a partner in this innovative program! #SFFDSCRT1 In service ready to help our community at 1017 am https://t.co/dsPX7LlxZp — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 30, 2020

The San Francisco Police Department will still respond to any 911 calls related to violent or criminal activity.

This first team will focus on calls in the Tenderloin, according to District 6 supervisor Matt Haney. They will be responding to non-violent calls between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The mayor said there will be a total of six Street Crisis Response Teams to cover the entire city, but only said they hope to get all six operating in the coming months to cover all seven days of the week.

“We need to end the cycle of people not getting treated, only to be released back on the street once again,” Breed tweeted.

The goal is to provide an appropriate, effective, coordinated non-law enforcement evidence based trained response to behavioral health emergencies in SF and divert people away from criminal legal settings and into behavioral health treatment and support. — Matt Haney (@MattHaneySF) November 30, 2020

According to Haney, the city eventually plans to create an “Office of Coordinated Care, a Mental Health SF Services Center” to continue treating people with mental health issues and addiction without involving police.