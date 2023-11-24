(BCN) — The San Francisco Public Library has released a list of its most popular book titles checked out so far in 2023.

Fiction titles that were among the top circulating in each of the print, e-book and audiobook formats were the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus and “Happy Place” by Emily Henry.

Memoirs made up eight of the top 10 titles in the print nonfiction category, with Prince Harry’s “Spare” topping the list for nonfiction print and e-books and being the library system’s top audiobook of the year.

For children’s books, “Dog Man” author Dav Pilkey had six spots on the top 10 by himself, while “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Cabin Fever” by Jeff Kinney and two “Elephant and Piggie” books by Mo Willems making up the other four titles.

Young adult fiction’s top 10 list was heavily populated with books that have had movie or TV adaptations, such as “The Summer I Turned Pretty” by Jenny Han and “The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins.

Vinyl records are also in the library system’s circulation and two classics — “Kind of Blue” by Miles Davis and “The Dark Side of the Moon” by Pink Floyd — topped the highest-circulating list for 2023, with the Taylor Swift album “Evermore” third and another Swift album in the top 10.



Top Print Adult Fiction

1. When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole

2. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

3. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver

4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

5. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese

6. Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng

7. When We Were Sisters by Fatimah Asghar

8. Dry by Neal Shusterman

9. Happy Place by Emily Henry

10. Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano



Top eBooks Adult Fiction

1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

2. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

3. Happy Place by Emily Henry

4. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver

5. Verity by Colleen Hoover

6. Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng

7. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr

8. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley

9. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover

10. Book Lovers by Emily Henry



Top Print Adult Nonfiction

1. Spare by Harry

2. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times by Michelle Obama

3. This Is Ear Hustle: Unflinching Stories of Everyday Prison Life by Nigel Poor and Earlonne Woods

4. Solito by Javier Zamora

5. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

6. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner

7. Long Live the Tribe of Fatherless Girls by T Kira Madden

8. Stay True by Hua Hsu

9. Why We Swim by Bonnie Tsui

10. Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond



Top eBook Adult Nonfiction

1. Spare by Harry

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

3. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed by Lori Gottlieb

4. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants by Robin Wall Kimmerer

5. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner

6. Stay True by Hua Hsu

7. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times by Michelle Obama

8. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia

9. How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy by Jenny Odell

10. Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents: How to Heal from Distant, Rejecting, or Self-Involved Parents by Lindsay C. Gibson



Top Teen Fiction

1. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

2. The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han

3. The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins

4. Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo

5. Heartstopper. Volume 1 by Alice Oseman

6. Catching Fire by Suzanne Collins

7. American Born Chinese by Gene Luen Yang

8. Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo

9. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson

10. One of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus



Top Vinyl

1. Kind of Blue by Miles Davis

2. The Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd

3. Evermore by Taylor Swift

4. Abbey Road by The Beatles

5. An Evening with Silk Sonic by Thundercat

6. Purple Rain by Prince

7. Folklore by Taylor Swift

8. Fine Line by Harry Styles

9. A Love Supreme by John Coltrane

10. Thriller 25 by Michael Jackson

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.