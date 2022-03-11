SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – That little piece of paper showing you’re vaccinated is no longer needed in most places in San Francisco.

But don’t be so quick to throw it away.

Starting today in the city proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test isn’t required to go inside certain places.

This goes for restaurants, bars, and gyms.

Health officials are dropping this mandate after seeing COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to go down.

Officials reported 59 new cases on Saturday.

That’s a big drop from the beginning of the year when the city was seeing about 2,000-3,000 new cases every day.

However, you will need your vaccination card or a negative COVID test if you go to any indoor mega event.

The state requires people to show either one if there’s an event with more than a thousand people.

San Francisco became the first city in the country to implement this type of mandate back in August.

Back then about 78% of the eligible population was vaccinated.

That number is up now at 83%.

Officials like Mayor London Breed pushed for these vaccinations, saying it’s the best defense against the virus.

They still encourage people to get it.

But now businesses have the last say.

They can choose to require people to show their vaccinated or a negative COVID test if they want to step inside their business.

Same thing goes for masks.