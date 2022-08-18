SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a fatal shooting last month in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood, police said Thursday. Investigators identified Randy Oliver as the suspect in the killing of 21-year-old Jameel Price, who was found with a gunshot wound at about 7:40 p.m. on July 9 in the area of Dakota and 23rd streets and later died at a hospital.

Oliver was arrested around 7:55 p.m. Tuesday in Yolo County and was booked into jail on suspicion of homicide, according to police. San Francisco police have not released any details about what led to the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

