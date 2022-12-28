A 25-year-old man was arrested for being in possession of 550 ounces of illegal marijuana (Pacifica Police Department).

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Monday after officers discovered he was in possession of over 550 ounces of cultivated marijuana and a “large quantity” of US currency, the Pacifica Police Department (PPD) announced in a press release. San Francisco resident Salvador Macieli, 25, was arrested on the 300 block of Firecrest Avenue in Pacifica.

At around 12:59 p.m. Monday, a PPD officer saw a parked vehicle in the middle of the roadway. The officer approached the driver, Macieli, and saw him with a large bag containing a “large quantity of marijuana.”

Macieli was arrested shortly after and booked into county jail for violation of California law 11359(B) HS and 11357(B) HS, the release said. The law states “more than 28.5 grams of cannabis, or not more than eight grams of concentrated cannabis, or both.”

Macieli had over 550 ounces of marijuana on him. That’s approximately 15,592 grams, which is well over the aforementioned 28.5 legal grams.

PPD says anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call 650-738-7314 and refer to Case 22-3473.