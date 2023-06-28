SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco man was arrested on June 22 after police found more than 600 images of child pornography in his possession, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

SFPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit launched an investigation into Pedro Navarro, 28, of San Francisco after he was suspected of possessing child porn. He was detained when police served a search warrant at his home in the 100 block of Madrid Street. Police seized several electronic devices from the home.

Navarro was booked into jail on counts of possessing over 600 images of child pornography and possession of child pornography depicting bondage and/or sadomasochism.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of Navarro or had suspicious contact with Navarro is asked to call (415) 553-9225.