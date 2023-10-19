(BCN) — A 38-year-old man could face 13 years to life in prison after he allegedly attacked someone with a hammer in San Francisco, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Christopher Redinger allegedly attacked his victim with a hammer in an unprovoked assault in the 700 block of Ellis Street in the Tenderloin neighborhood, according to the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. Officers gave first aid to the victim, who was then transported to a hospital for further treatment.

Redinger pleaded not guilty to one count of attempted murder on Tuesday. The criminal complaint against him alleges that he personally used a deadly weapon in the commission of this crime and that he inflicted great bodily injury on the victim, prosecutors said in a statement.

Redinger’s next court date is on Oct. 26 for the preliminary hearing on his case. Prosecutors said they moved to detain him while he faces trial due to the public safety risk he poses.

Those with relevant information about the case are urged to contact the San Francisco Police Department tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.”

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.