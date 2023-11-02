(KRON) — A San Francisco man was convicted of burglary for his part in a 2021 group smash-and-grab robbery at a Walgreens on Market Street, the San Francisco District Attorney announced Thursday. Daron Wilson, 23, was found guilty of burglary during a state of emergency, second-degree burglary and resisting an officer.

Wilson took part in a brazen smash-and-grab robbery at the Walgreens in the 1300 block of Market Street almost two years ago, according to the DA.

On Nov. 19, 2021, shortly before noon, San Francisco Police Department officers were flagged down by security guards regarding a burglary in progress. The store’s entire front window as well as glass on multiple entry and exit doors were broken out, the DA said.

Inside the store, officers found cash registers and prescriptions on the floor and the place in a state of disarray. Wilson was behind the front counter at the time.

Officers announced themselves and ordered him to step back and put his hands up. Instead, Wilson jumped up onto a back counter and ran out of the store through the broken front window.

He ran for several blocks before being taken into custody by SFPD at 10th and Jessie streets.

“The era of consequence-free smash-and-grabs and brazen retail theft is over,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “This jury’s verdict sends a loud and clear message that this behavior will not be tolerated and that those who seek to engage in this conduct will be held accountable and face consequences.”

Sentencing for Wilson is scheduled for Nov. 30, 2023. He is currently out of custody but faces up to three years and eight months in state prison, the DA’s office said.