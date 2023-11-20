SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco man who kidnapped his wife at gunpoint and threatened to kill her faces up to 29 years in prison after being convicted, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday. Rabira Pollano, 27, was found guilty of kidnapping, domestic violence and criminal threats, among other charges.

Pollano kidnapped his wife at gunpoint, threatened to kill her and committed several assaults on her before she was able to escape, the DA said.

Pollano forced his wife into a car at gunpoint and threatened to dump her body in the bay at an East Bay waterfront park in Albany, according to evidence presented at the trial. When they arrived at the park, Pollano’s wife was able to escape the car and run to another car for help.

Two young women from Berkeley stopped to help and she jumped into the back of their car to escape. Pollano also jumped into the car and attempted to pull her out. The women from Berkeley tried to call 911 but Pollano grabbed their cellphones, the DA said.

Pollano than dragged his wife back to the car where he continued to assault her. Believing that she detected remorse from him, Pollano’s wife played into that, she testified. She showed affection and promised to not contact authorities.

She was able to convince him to take her home where she took further steps to placate him, including calling the police and lying about what happened in the park. Eventually, Pollano left. She woke her father who took her to the hospital.

The beating was so badly, the DA said, it left her with head trauma and contusions all over her body. Doctors also had to remove one of her earrings which had been forced down her ear canal during the beating.

Pollano was eventually charged and found guilty of:

Kidnapping

Domestic violence

Criminal threats

Assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury

Two counts of witness dissuasion

Two counts of simple assault

“I would like to thank the jury for their service,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “Mr. Pollano is now being held accountable and will face consequences for his abhorrent crimes. “I applaud the survivor for her courage in coming forward and hope this verdict brings her some closure as continues to heal from these horrific events.”

Pollano remains in custody pending sentencing. He is due for sentencing on Jan. 16, 2024 and faces up to 29 years in state prison, according to the DA.