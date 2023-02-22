(BCN) — A man arrested for allegedly shouting racial slurs while chasing a Black and Latina woman in San Francisco’s Dolores Park is facing a felony charge, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Wednesday. John Killops, 60, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of chasing a woman through the park while yelling out racial epithets and threatening to kill her, prosecutors said. Killops faces a felony charge for making criminal threats with a hate crime allegation.

Prosecutors believe they have evidence that the crime was driven by hostility towards Black people. If Killops is found guilty of the hate crime allegation, he will face up to six years in state prison.

Killops was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco.

“Unfortunately, there are people in San Francisco who harbor hate and animus towards others because of the color of their skin or who they are,” Jenkins said in a statement. “No one should face threats, violence, or discrimination because of who they are period. Hate crimes have been a constant threat against a variety of communities in San Francisco, and we shall seek justice in this case and work to hold Mr. Killops accountable for his actions.”

