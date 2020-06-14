SF man in viral video confronted by woman for writing ‘Black Lives Matter’ on his property speaks out

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Lisa C Alexander was trending on Twitter Saturday after a video surfaced on social media showing her confront a man for writing “Black Lives Matter” on his property.
Alexander, a skincare CEO, approached James Juanillo Tuesday, June 9 around 4 p.m. in front of his home in Pacific Heights.
Juanillo spoke with KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun Saturday afternoon to share his side of the story.
After Alexander assumed he was vandalizing private property, Juanillo explained to KRON4 that he has lived in his home since 2002.
A video of the encounter has reached more than 10.4 million views on Twitter.
