(BCN) — A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was robbed and stabbed in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood on Monday night, according to police. The attack was reported shortly after 9 p.m. in the area of Seventh and Mission streets.

The 21-year-old victim had his cellphone taken in the robbery. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for stab wounds and an update on his condition was not immediately available Tuesday. No arrest has been made and investigators have not released a description of the suspected stabber.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.

