SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco man who assaulted the mother and sister of his girlfriend with a machete has been convicted, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Andrew Kuhaiki, 37, was found guilty in a trial by jury of assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats, two counts of witness intimidation, and two counts of false imprisonment.

Kuhaiki attacked the 74-year-old mother and sister of a woman he was dating with a machete in an incident the DA called “brutal and harrowing.” The women were arguing because they had asked Kuhaiki to move out of the mother’s house where they were all living together in Visitacion Valley, the DA said.

In the attack, he threatened to kill the victims in the home if they tried to leave or call for help. The mother secretly texted a friend who called 911. Police arrived and Kuhaiki was arrested.

Following the arrest, the woman he’d been dating said he’d beaten, choked and threatened her multiple times.

“The jury’s verdict delivers justice for the victims and creates an opportunity for them to get help before the intolerable situation they were living in got worse,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “Abusers, like Mr. Kuhaiki, must be held accountable and face consequences for their acts. I will continue to stand with survivors and do everything I can to ensure that we not only fight for justice in the courtroom for survivors but work to raise awareness and work with partners to end domestic violence in our community.”

Kuhaiki was arrested on May 5, 2022 and has remained in custody since. He faces up to eight years in state prison and will be sentenced on July 11.