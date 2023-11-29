(BCN) — A San Francisco man was sentenced to 52 months in prison for illegally selling guns, including a machine gun and a stolen pistol, to a confidential informant, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. Trajordon Svarda, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of illegal possession of a machinegun on July 12, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California.

Based on his plea agreement, Svarda began to sell drugs in February 2021. That month, he sold ecstasy to the CI on two occasions. In March, Svarda also started to sell firearms to the CI, beginning with a pistol, which was later found stolen.

Later that March, he sold the CI ecstasy, a Smith and Wesson revolver, and a homemade, AR-style, .223 caliber pistol. Prosecutors said it was a “ghost gun” as it did not bear a serial number. Court documents showed Svarda’s sales continued throughout April and July. On July 22, he sold the CI methamphetamine and another privately made AR-style pistol.

The homemade AR-style pistol was capable of automatically shooting more than one shot without manual reloading, via a single function of the trigger. Prosecutors said at the time of the sale, Svarda showed the CI how to use the AR-style pistol as a fully automatic weapon.

According to Svarda’s plea agreement, he sold the CI a total of over 150 grams of ecstasy, 157 grams of methamphetamine, and six firearms. He also admitted that he knew at the time that previously he had been convicted of at least one felony.

Besides his jail time, Svarda was ordered to serve three years of supervised release to begin after he is released, prosecutors said.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.