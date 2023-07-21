SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Marathon returns this weekend. The two-day event will see thousands of runners take to the streets of SF this weekend. A variety of races will take place across the city, ranging from 5k races to the full marathon.

Whether you’re participating, or just looking to plan your weekend around the annual event, here’s what you need to know.

SF Marathon bib pickup

The race weekend gets underway Friday with a Race Expo and packet pick-up at the Fort Mason Festival Pavilion. Friday’s Race Expo will go from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. There will also be a “shakeout run” Friday night, followed by a panel discussion with Puma athletes.

Saturday’s Race Expo will also feature a calendar of panels and events.

Participants who did not opt for bib mailing can pick up their bib and race packet at the Expo. Race-day pick-up will not be available, according to SF Marathon.

SF Marathon course map

See below for a course map for the full marathon.

Map: San Francisco Marathon

To see more SF Marathon course maps, click here.

SF Marathon street closures

Street closures will begin overnight Friday and last through the weekend.

The Embarcadero — 12:01 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Northbound Embarcadero/King St. will be closed from 3rd St. to Broadway

Southbound Embarcadero will be closed from Broadway to Harrison

Fisherman’s Wharf — 5 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

On Jefferson Street between Powell and Hyde, no vehicles will be allowed

Marina District

Westbound lanes of Bay Street will be closed from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Northbound Laguna Street from Bay to Marina Boulevard will be closed from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.

West lanes of Marina Blvd. to Yacht Road will be closed from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Golden Gate Bridge Roadway Lanes & Sidewalks

Vehicle traffic will remain open in both directions throughout the event

The east side bridge sidewalk will be open at 8:45 a.m. to bikes and pedestrians

The west side bridge sidewalk will open at 10 a.m. to bikes only

Alexander Avenue Exit and Fort Baker — 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Alexander Avenue will be open to Fort Baker traffic only

Sausalito traffic — please continue north on 101 to Bridgeway

Presidio and Golden Gate National Recreation Area — 12 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

From midnight to 10 a.m., there will be no access to the Golden Gate Bridge through the Presidio

Lincoln Blvd. and all intersections onto Lincoln from the 25th Avenue gate to Lendrum Court will be closed from 4:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Baker Beach residents may enter and exit the housing areas via the service road from Battery Caulfield

Traffic will be allowed access and egress from Brooks Court and Baker Court via Lincoln

Mason Street and all intersections onto Mason Street will be closed from Marina Gate to Crissy Field Avenue from 4:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Crissy Field Avenue will be closed from 4:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Richmond District — 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Eastbound and westbound vehicle traffic should expect delays at 26th Avenue and 27th Avenue

26th and 27th avenues from Fulton Street to Lake Street closed to through traffic. Cross traffic will be allowed intermittently on California, Clement, Geary, Balboa or Cabrillo.

Residents west of 27th Avenue are encouraged to use the Great Highway to Lincoln

Sunset and Richmond District — 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

North and south access through Golden Gate Park should be 19th Avenue/Park Presidio

In GGP, southbound Crossover Drive to Transverse at JFK Drive will be closed

19th Avenue to Stow Lake Drive will be closed from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Upper Haight Street — 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

North and south access across Upper Haight Street should use Kezar Drive

Lower Haight Street — 6:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

North and south access across Lower Haight should use Steiner or Fillmore

Market Street — 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Westbound and eastbound travel on, and access to, Market Street at Duboce Avenue and Guerrero Street should expect delays

Mission & Potrero District: 15th, 16th, 17th streets — 6:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Northbound and southbound traffic needing to cross over 15th, 16th and 17th streets should use Highway 280 or Highway 101 whenever possible.

Crossovers available at: Valencia, South Van Ness, Folsom, Bryant and Potrero

Third Street Detour — 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Impacted between Mariposa and 20th streets

Southbound traffic should use westbound Mariposa Street to Tennessee to westbound 18th Street overpass to southbound Pennsylvania Street to eastbound 20th or 23rd Street to Third Street

Northbound traffic should use westbound 23rd or 20th street to northbound Pennsylvania Street to eastbound 18th Street to Tennessee to Mariposa to Third

South Beach Area — 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.