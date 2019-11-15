San Francisco-Marin Food Bank gearing up for holiday season with 800 turkeys

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The hustle and bustle of the holidays is beeping loudly at the SF Marin Food Bank.

Crews cart around plates of potatoes to help feed so many local families.

“This is our prime time,” said Michael Wirkkala, the chief operating officer at the SF Marin Food Bank.

The chief operating officer says right now there is a high need for donations for both money and food.

One in five people living in San Francisco and Marin are food insecure and just as demands of the holidays went into overdrive, the recent wildfires and PG&E blackouts had more people needing the food bank.

“A lot of folks who lost power, everything in [the] fridge or freezer was lost,” Wirkkala said. “We are working real hard to ensure they have the food they need everyday and more importantly during the holidays.”

In the massive freezer, 13,000 pounds of poultry are waiting now for a Thanksgiving feast.

Eight-hundred whole turkeys were just delivered by Foster Farms.

This just makes a dent.

The SF Marin Food Bank usually needs 2,000 turkeys by thanksgiving to provide to local food pantries.

“We put in extra in the holidays [with] how important this is to families in need,” Wirkkala said

