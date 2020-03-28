SF-Marin Food Bank opens first drive-thru food pantry

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – To assist all the people who need help putting food on the table right now, the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank opened its first drive-thru food pantry.

The site is the warehouse facility in San Rafael on Kerner Boulevard.

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people could come get a box of food filled with carrots, apples, onions, beans and a frozen pork loin, even a gallon of milk.

People did not need to sign-up and there was no sign-up required.

“Always been farmers market style so people can have a normal experience like going shopping. With this virus we can’t do that anymore, we are figuring out ways to get food to people with no contact. This is the ultimate no touch food distribution,” Paul Ash said.

Many Bay Area food banks have closed because of the coronavirus.

Between that and so many out of work, the SF-Marin Food Bank has seen a dramatic increase in need for its services and a drop in volunteers recently.

The plan is to open the drive-thru service each week.

