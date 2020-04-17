SF-Marin Food Bank serving 49K households during pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Thursday afternoon, order builders with the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank started gathering food and loading up pallets to deliver to pantries and popup pantries for Friday’s distribution.

Since the pandemic broke out, the need has skyrocketed.

“Before the pandemic broke out, we were serving 32,000 households,” Sean Brooks with the SF-Marin Food Bank said. “And at this point we are serving about 49,000 households this week.”

While that’s happening inside the warehouse, outside, volunteers are loading bags with groceries for the food bank’s new Pantry at Home delivery program. It’s for seniors and other vulnerable populations who shouldn’t leave their homes.

“I’m outta work myself so I can’t give money but I can give my time,” Food bank volunteer Priya Kollipara said. “And it makes me feel better to help people in my community.”

Once the bags are loaded, they are moved to the curb where drivers pick up them up and head out on their deliveries.

While the food bank has enough food to service these 20,000 additional households, they could use more volunteer drivers and packers, as well as donations.

“We know that even once the shelter in place is lifted and when things go back to normal, many of those we are serving now are a result of job loss of COVID-19 and it will take time for them to back on their feet,” Katy McKnight with the SF-Marin Food Bank said. “So even when we get past this triage phase, it will take a long time and there will be increased needs for our services for weeks months, who knows how long.”

Most of the food is still distributed at pantries throughout the two counties, though some of them had to close as a result of the shelter order.

Now they have started some popup pantries, you can find them by heading to the food bank’s website.

