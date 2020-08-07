SF-Marin Food Bank trucks vandalized, gas tanks filled with acid-like detergent

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — Food bank delivery trucks are becoming the target of vandals, during a time when food security is critical in the Bay Area.

The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank says five of its delivery trucks were seriously damaged Sunday morning.

Police are now trying to find out who is responsible.

The food bank told KRON4 the gas tanks of the trucks were filled with an acid-like detergent.

They’ve found a way to make due in the meantime — but it’s a setback hurting those trying to help others in need.

Long lines at food giveaways across the Bay Area have highlighted the need throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

A handful of trucks owned by a non-profit trying to meet that need, had to be taken off the street.

An acid like liquid was maliciously poured into their fuel tanks.

“I think it’s terrible,” Deacon Roger Krakow said. “For someone to actually on purpose disable food trucks delivering food to hungry people — it’s pure evil.”

Deacon Roger Krakow with Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church says they serve about 60 to 75 people who are dependent on the food pantry.

And lately, the need has grown considerably.

“Right now because of the pandemic food insecurity is probably 20 to 30% more than it was before,” he said.

Scrambling to get new trucks, the San Franisco-Marin Food Bank was able to quickly secure some more.

There were brief interruptions to deliveries but the food bank says:

“We are shocked and heartbroken about the situation. We’d also like to reassure our participants in Marin that all of our food pantries are still operating as usual.”

San Rafael police say surveillance video shows the crime taking place around 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

That video is not being released as the investigation continues.

“I think it’s somebody you know a little unstable probably quite honestly because nobody in their right mind is going to get in the way of feeding hungry people,” Krakow said.

It’s unclear what’s going to happen with the damaged trucks, and how much it may cost to fix or replace them.

The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank expects to keep meeting the crucial need.

