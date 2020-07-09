SF Mayor Breed limits public events after attending one where someone tested positive for COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed will be limiting public events for the near future after attending an event where someone who had tested positive for COVID-19 was also in attendance, the mayor announced Wednesday.

Breed said she is awaiting the result of a COVID-19 test she took after learning that someone had attended an event she was at after already being aware they had tested positive for the virus.

“I know people want to be out in public right now, but this disease is killing people,” she wrote on Twitter. “It’s simply reckless for those who have tested positive to go out and risk the lives of others.”

More details about the person who tested positive were not immediately available.

Breed said Wednesday that she would be limiting public events for the next 10 days and is following other guidance from the city’s Department of Public Health, such as wearing a face covering and practicing social distancing.

