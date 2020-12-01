SF Mayor Breed went to French Laundry dinner day after Newsom

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed dined out at The French Laundry in Napa one day after Governor Gavin Newsom’s dinner party that received backlash, according to the mayor’s office.

Breed’s office released the following statement on Tuesday:

“The Mayor has strived to follow all COVID public health rules from the beginning of the pandemic. She does this not only because she is asking for residents to do their part, but also because she is trying to do her part to slow the spread of the disease. On November 7th, while taking a few days off after the election, she attended a small family birthday dinner for a friend at an open-air table at the French Laundry. There were eight people in total, including herself. The Mayor paid for her own dinner. At the time, San Francisco was in the yellow tier and Napa County was in the orange tier. Both allowed outdoor and indoor dining. During the recent period when San Francisco’s numbers were lower than they are today, the Mayor visited a number of restaurants in San Francisco to support them safely during this pandemic, but she has always been cautious when she is dining out. Now, with cases rising, and Bay Area counties moving back into the purple tier, she is once again limiting her actions and is encouraging all San Franciscans to do the same.”

Governor Newsom attended the dinner in November with a dozen people and later apologized saying, “while our family followed the restaurant’s health protocols and took safety precautions, we should have modeled better behavior and not joined the dinner.”

On Tuesday, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo received some heat after he did not following COVID orders for Thanksgiving.

Liccardo admitted and apologized for having dinner at his parents’ house that had family from five households.

Check back for more details as KRON4 learns more.