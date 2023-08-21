SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Monday called for immediate safety improvements at the South of Market intersection where a 4-year-old girl was killed in a traffic crash last Tuesday. Mayor Breed directed the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency to address “immediate street safety improvements” to the intersection of 4th and King streets, according to the mayor’s office.

The mayor has also asked the SFMTA to “prioritize proven safety improvements on dangerous streets citywide,” the mayor’s office said.

A 71-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly striking the 4-year-old and her family with a car while they were in the crosswalk last week. The girl’s father was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The girl was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

“This is a heartbreaking incident that took the life of an innocent child, leaving a family changed forever and our community deeply saddened. I know I speak for every San Franciscan in continuing to hold this family in our thoughts and prayers,” said Mayor Breed. “Our streets and roads in San Francisco should be safe for everyone to enjoy without feeling their lives are in danger, which is why I have directed SFMTA to take immediate action to prevent this from happening again.”

In the wake of the accident, in accordance with city protocol, SFMTA convened a Rapid Response team with the SF Department of Public Health and the San Francisco Police Department to review details of the crash and fatality.

The SFMTA, according to the mayor, has identified street changes that could help prevent similar occurrences, including:

Remove one southbound right-turn lane from 4th Street onto King Street, leaving only one lane of vehicles turning across the crosswalk instead of two.

Change the traffic signal so that drivers turning right from 4th onto King see a yellow arrow, instead of just a green light.

There are dozens of similar double-turn lanes in San Francisco that Mayor Breed’s offices said will be assessed for similar treatments by the SFMTA.

Tuesday’s fatal crash remains under investigation.