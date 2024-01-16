SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed said a ceasefire resolution related to the Israel-Hamas war passed by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors last week does not reflect the city’s values. In a statement issued over the weekend, Mayor Breed said it was unusual for her to comment on nonbinding resolutions from the board.

But this resolution, introduced by Supervisor Dean Preston, warranted “an exception” the mayor said.

“Like my recent predecessors in this office, I almost never comment or take action on nonbinding resolutions from the Board of Supervisors. This one warrants an exception,” Mayor Breed said. “In these fraught times abroad, we must come together at home. We as San Franciscans should foster conversation and understanding and avoid division and hate. We should focus on our shared values and shared pain, support one another, work toward peace together.”

“What happened at the Board of Supervisors during this last month did not reflect our values,” she went on to say. “While I support the need for community members to be heard, the process at the Board only inflamed division and hurt.”

The mayor went on to say that individual members of the public were “verbally attacked and degraded” during the board meeting, and that “legislators were targeted for attempting to offer their views.”

The mayor also sought to distance the city from the resolution, which passed by an 8-3 vote.

“Many outside San Francisco do not draw the distinction between eight district supervisors and the official view of San Francisco,” Mayor Breed said. “So let me be clear: what happened at the Board of Supervisors does not speak for or on behalf of the entire city. I don’t think any statement of resolution can do that. Our people do that. Our values do that.”

Meanwhile, the Bay Area Jewish Community Relations Council and other groups are calling on the mayor to veto the resolution. KRON4 reached out to Mayor Breed’s office, which said the mayor has no power of veto over resolutions passed by the Board of Supervisors.