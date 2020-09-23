SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco’s Office of Transgender Initiatives and Mayor London Breed are denouncing the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s proposal that would allow homeless shelters to discriminate against transgender people.
SF Office of Transgender Initiatives is the first and only trans-led city government office working with communities and the City to advance equity for trans, gender-nonconforming, and LGBTQ communities.
The mayor tweeted that the HUD’s proposed rule would address a problem that doesn’t even exist.
To help this cause, visit housingsaveslives.org before 9 p.m. Tuesday, September 22nd.
Latest Stories:
- Bulldozer crews save homes from wildfires in Sonoma County
- FBI seeks more potential victims in ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris child porn case
- SF launches an interactive dashboard to help parents track school reopening
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s next big bet rides on better batteries
- SF mayor denounces rule that would discriminate against transgender people