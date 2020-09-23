SF mayor denounces rule that would discriminate against transgender people

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco’s Office of Transgender Initiatives and Mayor London Breed are denouncing the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s proposal that would allow homeless shelters to discriminate against transgender people.

SF Office of Transgender Initiatives is the first and only trans-led city government office working with communities and the City to advance equity for trans, gender-nonconforming, and LGBTQ communities.

The mayor tweeted that the HUD’s proposed rule would address a problem that doesn’t even exist.

Our City is home to a vibrant, diverse population, including our proud transgender, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming communities. This rule would not only attempt to address a problem that does not even exist, but would also target our most vulnerable populations. https://t.co/NbRhwztkkA — London Breed (@LondonBreed) September 22, 2020

To help this cause, visit housingsaveslives.org before 9 p.m. Tuesday, September 22nd.

Latest Stories: