SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In the latest move in ongoing efforts to revitalize the city’s downtown district, San Francisco Mayor London Breed has announced a partnership with renowned Chef Tyler Florence. Florence is best known for being a long-running host on The Food Network, where he hosted several shows including “Globe Trekker,” “Food 911,” and “The Great Food Truck Race.”

The chef, whose previous SF eateries include the Wayfare Tavern in SF’s Financial District, and Florence Fresh at SFO, formed a hospitality group, The Greater Organization in 2018. That group has been tapped by the city to bring two “artisanal cafes” to disused spaces within Union Square Plaza, according to a press release from the mayor’s office.

The two Miller & Luxe Provisions cafes will both offer lunch and all-day brunch options. One is planned for a space adjacent to Stockton Street and the other will be adjacent to Powell Street, according to the mayor’s office.

“Union Square is an iconic part of our City and we are excited to partner with Chef Tyler Florence to make it even better,” said Mayor London Breed. “I’m proud of the progress we have made toward our economic recovery and excited to continue to promote San Francisco as a world-class food destination.”

The businesses would be opened with three-year leases with an options for two three-year extensions, the mayor’s office said. The leases will be discussed at the Recreation and Park Commission’s Operations Committee meeting Thursday.

The Powell Street side location will showcase pastry options along with breakfast options, croissants, baked goods and a coffee bar. The Stockton Street location will be more savory-focused, according to the mayor’s office, with spit-roasted organic chicken, farm fresh sides, artisanal cheeses and charcuterie, along with beer and wine.

“So many legendary chefs have paved the way for what has become San Francisco’s excellent dining culture and we are proud to carry the torch in such a historic landmark as Union Square. I couldn’t be more excited to help with the revitalization of the city through Miller & Lux Provisions, two new café experiences that I know will bring people downtown,” said Florence. “Between a new exhibition pastry kitchen and perfect food for relaxing over lunch or picnicking in the square, there’s something here for everyone.”

Earlier this year, Mayor Breed announced a Roadmap to San Francisco’s Future to spearhead the city’s beleaguered downtown area. The once vital shopping and business district has been beset by challenges that include vacant storefronts, street crime, and a reluctance among workers in nearby offices to return to in-person work.

If approved by the city, both of the proposed cafes would open sometime this fall.