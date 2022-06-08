SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The final vote has yet to be certified, but it appears that San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin has been recalled. It now falls on Mayor London Breed to choose his replacement.

In San Francisco, the big question on everyone’s mind is who will be the next district attorney. That decision falls on Breed.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday morning, Breed said that she has not made a decision on who she will choose to replace Boudin. She says she will be speaking to many people before making that decision.

“I’ve talked to a lot of people: judges, lawyers, community members, people who I grew up with, who went to jail for things they never did, people who still have challenges and issues with the criminal justice system,” Breed said. “Getting this well-rounded perspective of people on both sides is so important to making a decision like this.”

The mayor was also asked if she has a shortlist of potential candidates.

“I wouldn’t say that I necessarily have a list. I would say that there are a lot of people who have reached out to my office to express interest,” Breed said. “And so, part of what I’m doing and going through this process is trying to get all the people who have expressed interest in opportunity to talk about the possibility of this role because I think it’s important to be open minded about you know, people who may express interest.”

The city’s board of supervisors still need to certify the recall election. It’ll likely be weeks away from when an announcement of who Boudin’s replacement will be.