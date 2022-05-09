SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed has chosen Matt Dorsey as the new supervisor representing District 6 — which covers the city’s south of Market neighborhood — on the city’s board of supervisors.

Dorsey confirmed the news to KRON4 on Monday.

The seat became vacant last week after Matt Haney, who has represented the area since 2019, was sworn in to the California State Assembly.

Before taking on this role, Dorsey had been the San Francisco Police Department’s director of strategic communications, and was the press secretary of former city attorney Dennis Herrera. The Assembly seat Haney won this year opened up because Assemblyman David Chiu was tapped to replace Herrera in that position.

The boundaries of Dorsey’s District 6 are different from Haney’s because the Tenderloin was controversially excised from the district by the Redistricting Task Force last month.

Haney had said he hoped Breed would pick his former legislative aide, San Francisco Democratic Party Chair Honey Mahogany.

KRON ON is streaming live

The decision will be officially announced at a noontime press conference Monday at the Delancey Street Foundation, by the waterfront.