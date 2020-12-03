SF Mayor responds to criticism of French Laundry birthday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s mayor has directly responded to criticism of her dining at The French Laundry, which she did just one day after Governor Gavin Newsom.

Mayor London Breed on Thursday said the “criticism is fair.”

She tweeted:

“This criticism is fair. It doesn’t matter whether something is technically allowed or not–I need to hold myself to a higher standard and I will do better. What I especially regret is that the urgency of our public health message in this moment has never been more dire and my actions have distracted from that. We’re in a much different place than even just a few weeks ago and we need everyone to do their part, starting with me.” London Breed

The mayor was at the lavish restaurant in Napa County on November 7 for a friend’s birthday. In a statement by her office earlier this week, they said she was at “an open-air table” with eight people in total.

This was just a week before Napa County was pushed back by the state to the purple, most restrictive tier. At the time, Napa was in the orange tier which allowed for outdoor dining.

Even so, case rates were getting worse enough for California to immediately tighten restrictions shortly after she and Newsom gathered with others at the restaurant.

According to Napa County’s COVID-19 dashboard, coronavirus cases were already surging by November 1:

The new daily cases the week of her and Newsom’s visit were a part of an upward trend that hasn’t slowed down significantly.

Newsom’s scandal involved him attending dinner with a dozen people. He later apologized saying, “while our family followed the restaurant’s health protocols and took safety precautions, we should have modeled better behavior and not joined the dinner.”

Newsom has been quarantining this week and has been considering a Stay-at-Home order for the state, as California records over 20,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day on Thursday. Also on Thursday, the United States hit a single-day record of 3,100 coronavirus deaths.