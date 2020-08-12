SF mayor says COVID-19 rates slightly improve, but not fast enough due to bad behavior

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Even though San Francisco has more than 7,600 cases of COVID-19, it appears residents are starting to get the message again, and it appears the spread may be slowing again.

“It’s up to us. It’s up to us to change our behavior,” Mayor London Breed said.

At an online news conference Tuesday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said COVID-19 rates are slightly improving, but said not fast enough due to continued bad behavior.

She cited gatherings in Dolores Park, as well as parties across the city.

“We know many who are getting the virus because they are having gatherings, family gatherings and birthday parties. Today is my birthday, I will socially distance and talk to people on Zoom, that’s what we need to do,” Breed said.

In terms of the numbers, hospitalizations are down 16% over the last week, from 96 to 86.

Based on those numbers, health officials estimate the reproductive rate which is the average number of people an infected person will infect, has dropped from a high of 1.34 to below 1.

“If our RE is above 1, the virus will spread and quickly. When the RE factor below 1 it is slowing,” Dr. Grant Colfax said.

The number of new daily cases also appears to be dropping but due problems with the state reporting system those numbers could change.

Either way, they remain in dangerous territory.

“Anything above 50 new cases is in red zone highest alert level,” Colfax said.

Bottom line, health officials say don’t have gatherings with people outside your immediate household and if you must stay at least 6 feet apart and wear a mask both inside and out.

Latest Stories: