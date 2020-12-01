SF mayor to give COVID update

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Tuesday will hold a press conference with an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The press conference comes just hours after the city’s first COVID-related curfew went into effect.

San Francisco enacted a nightly curfew starting Monday to help curb the spread of virus cases.

This comes after the city landed in the most restrictive purple tier amid a rise in cases and hospitalizations.