SF mayor urges residents to comply with health orders amid holidays

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed gave her COVID-19 update on Tuesday.

This one happens to land right in the midst of the Christmas holiday.

Mayor Breed encouraged San Francisco residents to continue to endure the stay-at-home order and reminded them of the dire consequences of ignoring it.

This week’s COVID-19 update comes a few days before the Christmas holiday but the message is not exactly a cause for celebration.

“Our stay-at-home orders are starting to have an effect but we also know the number of cases and people in the hospital is as high as they’ve has ever been,” Mayor Breed said.

Those numbers are 20,976 cases of COVID-19, 173 people hospitalized, and 176 people who have died from the virus.

“And we are in a very dangerous place if we get a post holiday surge,” Breed said.

This avoiding a post-holiday surge COVID-19 message also includes encouraging the positive behavior that San Francisco residents are exhibiting during the current stay at home order.

“Our changes in behavior are starting to show an impact. Two weeks ago when we started the limited stay-at-home order our cases were increasing on an average of 8% every day. Today our cases are increasing on average at 2% per day. This is because of the changes that we have made in our behavior,” Dr. Grant Colfax said.

Mayor Breed recognizes this is another challenging ask during the holidays.

“It’s hard not to see family and friends and hang out and go to all of the great events but that’s what we have to do,” Breed said.