SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco is open for shoppers, but not quite yet for worshippers.
The Catholic Archbishop of San Francisco, Salvatore Cordileone, is calling out the city for allowing certain businesses to reopen, like indoor shopping malls, while still preventing places of worship from bringing more people indoors.
“Why can people shop at Nordstrom’s at 25% capacity but only one of you at a time is allowed to pray inside of this great Cathedral, your Cathedral?” The archbishop said during a speech on Sunday.
San Francisco doesn’t have a specific date yet for reopening places of worship indoors for more than one person at a time, but the city’s reopening plan says it’s a goal for the end of September.
Specifically, the city would allow people inside places of worship at 25% capacity (up to 25 people) and 50 people outdoors.
“One person at a time in this great Cathedral to pray? What an insult. This is a mockery.
They are mocking you, and even worse, they are mocking God. To City Hall, you don’t matter,” The archbishop said on Sunday.
Indoor malls were able to reopen at 25% capacity on September 1. And just last week, the city allowed another slew of businesses to bring customers indoors at limited capacity, including:
- Hair salons and barbershops, indoors
- Nail salons, indoors
- Massage establishments, indoors
- Tattoos and piercings, indoors
- Gyms and fitness centers, indoors
- One-on-one personal training, indoors
He then continued on to encourage Catholics to “exercise responsible citizenship, to abide by reasonable public health rules, and to continue to serve our community, despite the mockery to which we are being subject in so many different ways.”
Latest Stories:
- SF ‘mocking God’ by allowing shopping as churches remain limited: Archbishop
- 20,000 American flags placed near White House to remember lives lost to coronavirus
- Crews battling small fire at San Jose’s Alum Rock Park
- 3 Bay Area counties move into less-restrictive coronavirus ‘red tier’
- Full List: Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close these stores by the end of 2020