SF ‘mocking God’ by allowing shopping as churches remain limited: Archbishop

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco is open for shoppers, but not quite yet for worshippers.

The Catholic Archbishop of San Francisco, Salvatore Cordileone, is calling out the city for allowing certain businesses to reopen, like indoor shopping malls, while still preventing places of worship from bringing more people indoors.

“Why can people shop at Nordstrom’s at 25% capacity but only one of you at a time is allowed to pray inside of this great Cathedral, your Cathedral?” The archbishop said during a speech on Sunday.

San Francisco doesn’t have a specific date yet for reopening places of worship indoors for more than one person at a time, but the city’s reopening plan says it’s a goal for the end of September.

Specifically, the city would allow people inside places of worship at 25% capacity (up to 25 people) and 50 people outdoors.

“One person at a time in this great Cathedral to pray? What an insult. This is a mockery.

They are mocking you, and even worse, they are mocking God. To City Hall, you don’t matter,” The archbishop said on Sunday.

Indoor malls were able to reopen at 25% capacity on September 1. And just last week, the city allowed another slew of businesses to bring customers indoors at limited capacity, including:

Masses overflowed to the lower parking lot when Plaza was full. GREAT observances of social distancing and masks. So good to be at Mass together (yet apart). #FreeTheMass https://t.co/Ozkn5dSSuK pic.twitter.com/mcB30x9Q3l — Archdiocese of SF (@ArchdioceseSF) September 20, 2020

He then continued on to encourage Catholics to “exercise responsible citizenship, to abide by reasonable public health rules, and to continue to serve our community, despite the mockery to which we are being subject in so many different ways.”

