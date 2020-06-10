SF Muni to stop transporting police officers to protest sites; SFPOA responds ‘lose our number’

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A twitter exchange between the San Francisco Police Officers Association and the city’s transit agency Wednesday is the latest in an ongoing debate over the agency announcing it will cease to transport officers to anti-police brutality protests.

On Tuesday, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority held a moment where work was paused for eight minutes and 46 seconds to honor George Floyd and announced online of their commitment to advance racial equity.

1. We will continue to advance our Racial Equity work as outlined and implement our Muni Service Equity Strategy: https://t.co/5Zx3rvKhJk — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) June 9, 2020

Wednesday morning San Francisco POA responded to SFMTA’s tweet over their decision to no longer transport SFPD to anti-police brutality protests by tweeting “Hey Muni, lose our number next time you need officers for fare evasion enforcement or removing problem passengers from your busses and trains.”