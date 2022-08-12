(KRON) — A California woman says she is humiliated after she was almost kicked off a flight due to being suspected of having monkeypox. Turns out it was her eczema rash.

Jacqueline Nguyen says she was temporarily pulled off a plane after Spirit Airline personnel suspected she had monkeypox. She posted a TikTok on Aug. 4 saying the airline said “get off the plane in front of everyone along with my wife to interrogate me about the eczema I’ve had my whole life.”

“I was just so ashamed trying to make myself as small as possible,” she said. “I was just trying to hide my face in my hair. In my mind, everybody was staring at me.”

The San Francisco native and her wife boarded a plane in Los Angeles. Almost immediately, she says a flight attendant asked to speak with her.

“She (the flight attendant) said I need to ask you about your rash,” Nguyen said.

In Nguyen’s case, it wasn’t monkeypox. It was eczema.

Nguyen says she had an eczema outbreak the day of her flight. She adds that Spirit Airline employees asked her to provide proof of her eczema with medical documents from her doctor.

“I didn’t (have the documents). I had this, it’s a cream,” Nguyen said.

After showing her eczema skin cream, she was allowed to reboard the plane but called the whole ordeal humiliating.

“You could have a bad acne breakout, you could get a heat rash and end up in the position I was in,” Nguyen said. “It’s not hard to show people compassion, it’s not hard to give people the benefit of the doubt, and I think that we could all use that right now.”

Nguyen has over 28,000 followers on TikTok. The post regarding the incident at the airline has gotten over 1.8 million views.

KRON4 reached out to Spirit Airlines for comment but have not yet heard back.