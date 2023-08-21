SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Automat, a neighborhood restaurant not far from Alamo Square, is closing this week due to a combination of factors, according to a social post from the restaurant. Automat opened in 2021 on McAllister Street at Baker Street, midway between Alamo Square and USF.

The restaurant “opened with the intention of being a neighborhood and destination cafe and restaurant, offering craveable takes on our childhood classics for both daytime and dinner,” it said on Facebook.

Yelp reviews of Automat praised the restaurant’s food, service and cleanliness. Popular items include the fried chicken sandwich, breakfast sandwich and brick toast.

But operating “a casual restaurant in San Francisco that is sustainable for its employees, affordable to is customers, puts out high-end food made from scratch, but also works financially,” was tough, the post said. “In the two years we’ve been open, we were not able to find that balance.”

“We are beyond grateful to the incredible team who built this restaurant with us, and to our lovely patrons who have been at our tables since 2021,” the post concluded. “Come visit us for one last donut, sandwich, or just to wish our team well.”

Automat’s last day of service will be Sunday, Aug. 27.