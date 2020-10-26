SF nightlife, entertainment businesses get fee waivers

Jay Esopenko, owner of the cheese, wine and charcuterie bar Union Larder, wears a face mask while being interviewed during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Esopenko said the entire staff at Union Larder has been laid off, and he hopes to reopen when social distancing rules are no longer in effect. California is recommending restaurants screen guests for symptoms, have servers wear masks and keep diners at least 6 feet apart to prevent the spread of the coronavirus once they reopen. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco is waiving fees and taxes for entertainment and nightlife venues, which the city says is equivalent to $2.5 million in support.

The support is meant to help the businesses while they were forced to shut down for the coronavirus pandemic.

“Entertainment and nightlife are such an important part of why people live and visit our city, and we hope these additional fee waivers reduce some of the financial stress they’re experiencing,” Mayor London Breed said Monday in a press release.

About 300 businesses in San Francisco will be eligible for the waivers. The city said they are waiving regulatory license fees and Business Registration Fees for two years and waiving their Payroll Expense Taxes for 2020.

“This is a fee waiver, not a deferral, so businesses will not have to pay back these fees at a later date. Businesses will still be required to file all business tax returns,” the city said.

