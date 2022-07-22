SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s new District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has been in office for about two weeks since taking over for Chesa Boudin. In an interview with KRON4, she answered questions regarding some of her early decisions since taking office.

Boudin was ousted from office after 55 percent of San Francisco voters in the recall election wanted a change. Jenkins has found that life as DA is not quite how she imagined it.

“I tell you I did have that quiet moment. I was standing in my kitchen the night that I found out that I was going to be appointed and I said, ‘You started as a volunteer attorney in this office, and would have never imagined being in this position.’ Certainly, would not have imagined that I was coming into a situation where this office was in absolute chaos and disarray,” she said.

Jenkins also addressed the perception that the City of San Francisco is easy on crime. “I have to make it clear to everyone that we are no longer that safe haven for criminal behavior. That has ended,” she said.

