SF nurse reponds to COVID-19 surge

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – With ICUs inching closer to capacity, regions across the state are shutting down starting tonight.

The shutdown has put business owners and employees out of work for the next several weeks, but hospital workers are having to work extra hard to save lives.

KRON4’s Noelle Bellow checks in with the California Nurses Association Zenei Cortez, a registered nurse at Kaiser in South San Francisco.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Latest News

More News