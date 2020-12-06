SF nurse reponds to COVID-19 surge

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – With ICUs inching closer to capacity, regions across the state are shutting down starting tonight.
The shutdown has put business owners and employees out of work for the next several weeks, but hospital workers are having to work extra hard to save lives.
KRON4’s Noelle Bellow checks in with the California Nurses Association Zenei Cortez, a registered nurse at Kaiser in South San Francisco.
