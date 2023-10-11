(KRON) – Two Bay Area cities are ranked as the worst places to drive in the U.S., according to a recent study by WalletHub.

The study compares the 100 largest cities from best to worst across 30 key indicators of driver-friendliness. WalletHub data set ranges from average gas prices to annual hours in traffic congestion per auto commuter to auto-repair shops per capita. Subcategories of the study include the cost of ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, safety, and access to vehicles and maintenance.

The Bay Area cities were ranked lower in total scores than Los Angeles and Atlanta (which did not make this list).

San Francisco is ranked the second lowest at No. 99 with a total score of 38.15. The City by the Bay also has the second-highest auto maintenance costs, WalletHub said. Oakland follows at the lowest at No. 100 with a total score of 38.14 and placed 90th in safety.

Los Angeles is ranked at No. 96 with a 40.68 total score. Los Angeles placed in the bottom ten for cost of ownership and maintenance and traffic and infrastructure. Stockton, California ranked at No. 91 with a total score of 46.52.

The WalletHub study shows all the cities with the highest average gas prices are in California– Anaheim, Santa Ana, Irvine, San Diego, Chula Vista, Los Angeles, and Long Beach.

More on the WalletHub study can be viewed here.

According to the study, Corpus Christi, Texas, Raleigh, North Carolina, Boise, Idaho, Plano, Texas, and Scottsdale, Arizona are the best cities to drive in.