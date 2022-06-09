SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The San Francisco Department of Public Health announced on Thursday that three additional probable cases of monkeypox have been identified in San Francisco residents through testing. If confirmed, these three cases bring the total infections so far to four, officials said.

The U.S. Centers For Disease Control (CDC) is currently confirming the new cases and will report to SFDPH, officials said.

One of the individuals has recently traveled within the U.S. and the other two have not. All three are in isolation and good health, the City said. The virus’ risk to the population is believed to be “low,” according to experts.

It is passed through close physical contact such as sex, kissing, sharing bedding or clothing, or breathing in close proximity to another. Officials stress that catching monkeypox is rare, but they do anticipate more cases in San Francisco.

A vaccine will soon be available for preventative use in people who are identified as close contacts, the SFDPH said. For more information, go to SF.gov/monkeypox