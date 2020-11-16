Mayor Breed announces more rollbacks due to COVID surge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Mayor London Breed on Monday announced more rollbacks as cases continue to surge amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All non-essential offices must close and gyms must reduce capacity to 10%.

The news comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced San Francisco has moved back into the Red tier, which is the second-most restrictive tier in the state’s reopening plan

Other Bay Area counties going back to Red are Marin and San Mateo.

Meanwhile, Alameda, Napa, Contra Costa, and Santa Clara have moved back to the most restrictive tier – Purple.

Since October 2, San Francisco has experienced a 250% increase in COVID-19 cases, Mayor Breed announced in last week’s COVID briefing.

For that reason, officials announced San Francisco would roll back and/or modify select activities.

The following activities will stop indoor operations until further notice:

Indoor dining at restaurants or bars serving meals in any context including standalone restaurants, food courts in shopping centers, and dining establishments in hotels, museums or other venues.

The following activities will pause until further notice:

High schools that are not already open with approved plans. (Switching to outdoor instruction within certain parameters).

The following activities will be required to reduce capacity to a maximum of 50 people indoors:

Fitness centers may remain open to the lesser of 25% capacity or 50 people (down from 100).

Movie theaters may remain open to the lesser of 25% capacity or 50 people (down from 100).

All other businesses and activities that are currently allowed may continue operating at this time, including: