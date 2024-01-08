SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Every January, San Francisco recycles about 25,000 Christmas trees. Public works officials are reminding residents this week to put their trees on the curb before January 13.

Residents should remove all decorations and place trees next to blue recycling bins the night before your scheduled trash collection day. If your tree measures more than 6 feet tall, cut it in half. Trees are collected curbside by a dedicated Recology truck.

“We never want to see old Christmas trees left out on the sidewalk willy-nilly for extended periods of time where they can become hazards,” said city public works director Carla Short.

What happens to trees once they are picked up?

Robert Reed of Recology said, “We grind the trees in a large woodchipper and use the pieces to make a finished mulch. Pine trees contain pine pitch, a tacky resin, which acts as a natural weed suppressant. Mulch made from pine trees is used in commercial landscaping projects and around picnic benches to provide a natural groundcover that suppresses weeds.”

Letting go of your tree also eliminates a fire hazard from your home.

“A dry Christmas tree that is dying, combined with any heat source, is a fire waiting to happen. Christmas tree fires are more common than you’d think, and you want to avoid that dangerous situation by disposing of your Christmas tree immediately,” said San Francisco Fire Captain Jonathan Baxter.

Residents and businesses can contact Recology at CustomerService@RecologySF.com or call 415-330-1300.