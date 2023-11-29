SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco officials are seeking help in identifying a man who died earlier this month, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) announced in a press release Wednesday. The San Francisco Police Department released a sketch of the man (above).

The man died on Nov. 11. He is described to be a white man around 25 years old with red hair, green eyes and a full beard.

On Nov. 11, the San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) responded to a report of a man lying face down on the roof of a parking garage next to 355 Buckingham Way, which is near SF State’s campus. The cause of his death is unknown at this time, according to OCME.

In an “overwhelming majority” of cases, the OCME says it is able to identify a deceased individual within 24 hours.

However, this is a “rare case” in which the agency cannot positively identify a subject — despite using a fingerprint check, interviewing nearby residents, notifying the California Department of Justice’s Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit and listing the decedent’s information on the National Missing Persons Database.

No other information about the man who died on Nov. 11 has been released. Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact the OCME Investigative Division at 415-641-2220 or email OCME.INV@SFGOV.ORG or OCME@SFGOV.ORG. Reference case number 2023-1607.