SF passes No Fault eviction ban

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco supervisors have passed a new “No Fault” eviction ban to help the thousands of people who are having a hard time paying rent during this pandemic.

Right now, thousands of renters who are struggling financially during the pandemic are protected from evictions, but now in San Francisco, they are protected from “No Fault” evictions.

This is a tactic used by property owners to evict people by saying they are going to move into the home, do construction to make improvements or demolish the building altogether.

The board of supervisors voted to ban this from happening in San Francisco through March 2021.

This is setting a precedent for other cities across the state in limiting evictions during a pandemic.

Data from Rent Board shows that during the four month period between April and July, the number of notices of evictions for non-rent related reasons fell 69% from the year before.

The number of eviction notices for renovations, also called renovictions, has dropped 84% since last year.

Again, this ban will be in effect until March 2021 aiming to keep thousands of people from being displaced.

Latest Stories: